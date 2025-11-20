FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

NASA releases mesmerising pictures of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, breaks silence on alien spacecraft 'rumors', says...

The comet, discovered on July 1, 2025, has sparked unprecedented interest, prompting Nasa to coordinate a solar system-wide observation campaign.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

NASA releases mesmerising pictures of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, breaks silence on alien spacecraft 'rumors', says...
NASA has released mesmerising new images of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, providing the best view of the uncommon visitor traveling through the inner solar system to date. In certain photos, a thin, stretched tail can be seen trailing behind the object, which looks like a bright point surrounded by a faint halo of gas and dust. NASA spacecraft stationed throughout the solar system took the images over a period of weeks, but the federal government shutdown caused a delay in their publication.

After 'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019, the comet was only the third confirmed interstellar traveler to visit our solar system when it was originally discovered in July. Because it has been visible at a closer distance than earlier interstellar objects, its passage has generated a great deal of scientific attention. NASA has emphasized that all available evidence shows 3I/ATLAS behaves exactly like a natural comet, notwithstanding online rumors.

NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured a series of stacked exposures as 3I/ATLAS raced toward Mars on September 16. One of the photos was made public on Wednesday. The comet is seen traveling at about 130,000 miles per hour in similar sequences taken by the STEREO-A observatory between September 11 and September 25. The European Space Agency revealed earlier this month that the item was also captured on camera by its ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter when it passed close to Mars.

At the time of imaging, the comet was around 18.6 million miles from the orbiter, according to ESA officials. It appeared as a brilliant, fast-moving point against the blackness of space. The consistency of NASA and ESA pictures, according to analysts, has made it easier to analyse the comet's journey. When taken as a whole, the observations provide scientists with a unique opportunity to examine several viewpoints of an interstellar object traveling through the inner system.

At the end of October, 3I/ATLAS approached perihelion, or its closest point to the sun, and momentarily vanished from the vision of ground-based observatories. Astronomers will have a new window of opportunity to observe the comet when it emerges from behind the sun in early December, according to NASA. The agency has confirmed that the comet is not a threat to Earth despite its enhanced prominence.

On December 19, the object will come closest to Earth while staying at a safe distance of about 170 million miles. As fresh information becomes available through December, scientists plan to examine its speed, composition, and potential origin. One of the most fascinating astronomical events of the year, the photographs released this week contribute to an expanding global record of the comet's passage.

