NASA has announced the USD 3 million LunaRecycle Challenge. Read on for all the details.

NASA is offering a massive USD 3 million reward to anyone who can help them solve a very unique and smelly problem—how to deal with dozens of bags of human waste left on the Moon more than 50 years ago.

This is part of NASA’s new LunaRecycle Challenge, where scientists, engineers, and even the general public are invited to come up with creative ways to manage and recycle human waste such as poop, urine, and vomit. These waste products were left behind by astronauts during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 70s to reduce spacecraft weight and make room for important moon rock samples.

Now, as NASA prepares for a new era of space exploration under the Artemis program, they want to clean up the Moon and develop sustainable ways to deal with waste during long missions. That’s where the LunaRecycle Challenge comes in.

Turning Trash into Treasure

NASA hopes the winning idea will not only help manage the old waste left on the Moon, but also turn it into something useful like fertiliser, drinking water, or even fuel. According to the agency, around 96 bags of waste were dumped during the Apollo missions.

In a humorous tone, NASA even referred to the problem as “a galaxy fart, fart away,” but it’s a serious challenge when it comes to future space travel. Long space journeys, like trips to Mars, will need ways to reuse and recycle everything, including waste.

NASA said that in space, storing or bringing trash back to Earth isn’t always possible. That’s why they want technologies that can break down waste into reusable materials. On the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts currently sort waste into bags and store them until they either return to Earth or burn up during re-entry.

But this method won’t work for deep space travel. NASA says a crew of four astronauts can create up to 2,500 kilograms of waste on a one-year mission. This takes up space and can even be dangerous if not managed properly.

What Happens to Space Poop Right Now?

On the ISS, there’s no plumbing system. So, waste is bagged and either returned to Earth or thrown out of the station. When it re-enters Earth's atmosphere, it burns up like a “shooting star,” but far less magical if you know what it is.

NASA is now reviewing ideas submitted before the March 31 deadline. The best solutions will move forward to the next round, and the winner will take home a USD 3 million prize. More importantly, their idea might be used in future missions to the Moon and beyond.

NASA’s message is clear: if we want to live and work in space long-term, we need smart and sustainable solutions—even for poop.