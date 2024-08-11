NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

NASA has discovered that space rock 2024 PK2 will approach Earth closest on August 11, prompting an abrupt asteroid alert regarding a near-Earth object. At a distance of 795,000 miles, the 83-foot asteroid—the size of a small building—is scheduled to pass by Earth.

The asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids that collide with Earth's orbit on a regular basis. At a terrifying speed of about 19,500 miles per hour (31,380 kilometres per hour), the asteroid will get closer to Earth. In astronomical terms, the distance may seem great, but it is actually quite close, which is why NASA must keep an eye on these near-Earth objects (NEOs), such as 2024 PK2.

Because of its close proximity to Earth, the space rock is classified as a near-Earth object that NASA must monitor. The asteroid and Earth are three times farther apart than the Moon and the planet.



These asteroids have a size of more than 460 feet (140 meters), and they are located 7.5 million kilometres from Earth depending on their orbits. All of the NEOs are being observed by NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which is also searching for any possible impact risks.

