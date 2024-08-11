Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem breaks down into tears after..., watch viral video

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

'Abundantly clear why...': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Hindenburg report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Signs, symptoms on face and skin that indicate kidney issues

Signs, symptoms on face and skin that indicate kidney issues

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

HomeViral

Viral

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

In astronomical terms, the distance may seem great, but it is actually quite close, which is why NASA must keep an eye on these near-Earth objects (NEOs), such as 2024 PK2.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 09:57 PM IST

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    NASA has discovered that space rock 2024 PK2 will approach Earth closest on August 11, prompting an abrupt asteroid alert regarding a near-Earth object. At a distance of 795,000 miles, the 83-foot asteroid—the size of a small building—is scheduled to pass by Earth. 

    The asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids that collide with Earth's orbit on a regular basis. At a terrifying speed of about 19,500 miles per hour (31,380 kilometres per hour), the asteroid will get closer to Earth. In astronomical terms, the distance may seem great, but it is actually quite close, which is why NASA must keep an eye on these near-Earth objects (NEOs), such as 2024 PK2.  

    Because of its close proximity to Earth, the space rock is classified as a near-Earth object that NASA must monitor. The asteroid and Earth are three times farther apart than the Moon and the planet. 
     
    These asteroids have a size of more than 460 feet (140 meters), and they are located 7.5 million kilometres from Earth depending on their orbits. All of the NEOs are being observed by NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which is also searching for any possible impact risks.
     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

    Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

    Paris Olympics 2024: Here's what happens to Olympic villages once games are over

    Paris Olympics 2024: Here's what happens to Olympic villages once games are over

    Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

    Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

    USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

    USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first post after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala goes viral

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

    Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

    Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

    Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

    Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement