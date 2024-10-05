NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

These asteroids, named 2024 SY5, 2024 RJ32, 2024 SL3, 2024 SZ1, and 2023 GM1, do not pose any threat to Earth but offer valuable opportunities for scientific observation and research.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is currently monitoring five asteroids that will pass by Earth on October 5. These asteroids, named 2024 SY5, 2024 RJ32, 2024 SL3, 2024 SZ1, and 2023 GM1, do not pose any threat to Earth but offer valuable opportunities for scientific observation and research.

Asteroid 2024 SY5: Bus-Sized Object

Measuring approximately 28 feet in width, asteroid 2024 SY5 is roughly the size of a bus. It will make its closest approach to Earth at a safe distance of 1,020,000 kilometers, far beyond the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Size: 28 feet

Closest Approach: 1,020,000 kilometers

Date: October 5, 2024

Asteroid 2024 RJ32: Airplane-Sized Rock

Asteroid 2024 RJ32, about 130 feet wide, will pass Earth safely at a distance of 1,820,000 kilometers. Despite its size, it remains at a safe distance, posing no threat to the planet.

Size: 130 feet

Closest Approach: 1,820,000 kilometers

Date: October 5, 2024

Asteroid 2024 SL3: House-Sized Object

This asteroid, measuring 61 feet wide, will pass at a distance of 1,940,000 kilometers from Earth. While relatively small, it remains noteworthy for space observation.

Size: 61 feet

Closest Approach: 1,940,000 kilometers

Date: October 5, 2024

Asteroid 2024 SZ1: Another Airplane-Sized Rock

Asteroid 2024 SZ1, around 110 feet wide, will pass Earth at a distance of 2,620,000 kilometers. Its size makes it an interesting target for scientific study.

Size: 110 feet

Closest Approach: 2,620,000 kilometers

Date: October 5, 2024

Asteroid 2023 GM1: Bus-Sized Space Rock

Measuring 39 feet in width, asteroid 2023 GM1 will safely pass by at a distance of 3,670,000 kilometers from Earth. Like the other asteroids, it provides researchers with valuable data.

Size: 39 feet

Closest Approach: 3,670,000 kilometers

Date: October 5, 2024

Though none of these asteroids pose a threat to Earth, NASA’s monitoring efforts provide important data for understanding such celestial bodies. Their proximity offers scientists a rare chance to gather detailed information, underscoring the significance of ongoing space observation. NASA's JPL continues to track asteroids and study their behavior, furthering our knowledge of the universe and the potential risks of future encounters.