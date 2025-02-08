NASA confirms Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth on THIS date after an extended ISS stay due to mission adjustments.

NASA has officially announced that astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will return to Earth on March 19, 2025, almost two weeks earlier than previously planned. The change comes as part of adjustments in spacecraft assignments for upcoming crew rotations on the International Space Station (ISS).

Crew-10 Launch Delayed, Affecting Crew-9 Return

Originally, SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission was scheduled for February 2025, but a technical issue with the new Dragon capsule delayed the launch. This postponement pushed the mission to March, affecting the return timeline for Crew-9 astronauts, including Williams and Wilmore.

Williams and Wilmore have been aboard the ISS since June 2024. They will return using the Crew-9 Dragon capsule, which has been docked at the space station since September 29, 2024. NASA required the capsule to remain at the ISS until Crew-10's arrival to ensure a smooth handover between missions.

NASA and SpaceX Adjust Plans

To speed up Crew-10’s launch, NASA and SpaceX decided to swap the designated Dragon capsule for the mission. This change allows Crew-10 to reach the ISS earlier than planned, making way for Crew-9’s return, including Williams and Wilmore.

Starliner Mission Challenges

Williams and Wilmore initially launched on June 5, 2024, aboard Boeing’s Starliner as part of its first crewed test flight. However, technical problems, including propulsion system issues and helium leaks, delayed their return multiple times, forcing NASA to revise its plans.

Trump’s Comments and NASA’s Response

US President Donald Trump recently claimed that Williams and Wilmore were “stranded” in space, urging Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring them back. NASA, however, dismissed these concerns, confirming that the astronauts are safe and have a confirmed return plan.

NASA emphasized that Williams and Wilmore’s extended stay was purely mission-related and not due to an emergency. The space agency reassured the public that their return is on track and that all necessary safety measures are in place.