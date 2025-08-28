Add DNA as a Preferred Source
NASA confirms 180-foot asteroid to fly past Earth on THIS date

NASA confirms asteroid 2025 QY4, measuring 180 feet, will safely pass Earth on August 29, 2025, at a distance of 2.81 million miles and speed of 39,205 mph. Scientists continue monitoring such flybys for planetary defense and future space research.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:15 PM IST

NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2025 QY4, a massive rock nearly 180 feet wide, is heading towards Earth at an incredible speed of 39,205 mph. While the asteroid will make a relatively close approach, scientists emphasize there is no danger of impact.

How close will asteroid 2025 QY4 come?

Asteroid 2025 QY4 is expected to make its closest approach on 29 August 2025, passing Earth at a distance of about 2.81 million miles. By astronomical standards, this is considered a close flyby. However, it is far enough that there is no threat to our planet.

NASA classifies any object larger than 85 meters and within 7.4 million kilometers as potentially hazardous. Though QY4 is 180 feet wide, its distance means it does not qualify as hazardous.

What makes 2025 QY4 significant?

Asteroid 2025 QY4 belongs to the Aten group, a class of near-Earth asteroids that often cross Earth’s orbit. While this particular flyby is harmless, scientists track such objects because even slight orbital shifts could alter their course in the future.

Why are space agencies monitoring it?

Space agencies like NASA, ISRO, ESA, and JAXA closely observe these events. ISRO chief S. Somanath recently shared that India is planning asteroid research missions, including studies of larger asteroids like Apophis, which will make a notable flyby in 2029.

Monitoring rocks like QY4 not only ensures safety but also provides insights into asteroid composition, which could be useful for future space missions and planetary defense strategies.

A reminder from the skies

While asteroid 2025 QY4 poses no threat, its flyby highlights the importance of global cooperation in space research and defense. These cosmic visitors remind us that the universe is constantly changing, and scientific vigilance is key to understanding and protecting our planet.


