NASA astronaut Sunita Williams opens up about her indefinite stay in space, calls it 'my happy place'

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are coping with an extended space mission after safety concerns delayed their return on Boeing's Starliner capsule.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore shared on Friday that it has been challenging to cope with their Boeing spacecraft leaving without them and the unexpected extension of their mission in space. The Boeing Starliner capsule, which took them to the International Space Station (ISS) in June, returned last week without them due to safety concerns.

NASA decided it was too risky for Williams and Wilmore to ride the capsule back, leaving them behind in space. What was originally planned to be an eight-day mission has now been extended to over eight months.

LIVE: From the @Space_Station, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams discuss their ongoing mission and answer questions from the media: https://t.co/ytifGf22Gn — NASA (@NASA) September 13, 2024

Wilmore described the situation as difficult, saying, “There were some tough times all the way through.” He mentioned that as spacecraft pilots, it was hard to watch their ride return to Earth without them. However, both astronauts were aware that issues could arise, as this is part of their job. “That’s how things go in this business,” Williams said.

Despite the challenges, the astronauts have adapted to life on the space station, joining the crew in maintenance and scientific experiments. Williams is set to take over as commander of the space station in a few weeks. Recently, they welcomed a Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut, briefly increasing the station's population to 12 people.

Two more astronauts are expected to arrive later this month aboard a SpaceX spacecraft, leaving two seats available for Williams and Wilmore for their eventual return trip to Earth.

Though they miss their families, both astronauts have adjusted well to their extended stay. Williams, who has previously spent long periods on the ISS, said, “This is my happy place.” Wilmore added that his transition to station life was almost immediate. Both have appreciated the prayers and well-wishes from people on Earth, which have helped them manage the emotional toll of missing important moments back home.

Their original mission on the Boeing Starliner marked Boeing’s first crewed spaceflight. The spacecraft had some technical issues before docking at the ISS, but it landed safely in New Mexico earlier this month. Despite this, Boeing’s future in NASA’s commercial crew program is now uncertain. Williams and Wilmore are looking forward to their eventual return aboard a SpaceX spacecraft.

