NASA astronaut Sunita Williams recently addressed rumors about her health, reassuring everyone that she’s doing well on the International Space Station (ISS). Concerns surfaced when media outlets like The Daily Mail and The New York Post speculated that she might be facing health issues, based on recent photos where some thought she looked "gaunt." However, Williams responded directly in a video interview, explaining that her physical appearance is simply a result of the intense exercise routine astronauts follow to stay healthy in space.

Williams clarified that she hasn’t lost weight, saying, "I'm the same weight that I was when I got up here." Her different appearance is actually due to the exercise required in microgravity to maintain muscle and bone health. In space, the absence of gravity can cause muscles to weaken and bones to lose density, so astronauts work out daily to counter these effects. Williams described her routine, which includes cycling on an exercise bike, running on a treadmill, and lifting weights. She noted that this regimen has led to changes in her body, like slightly bigger thighs and a more toned physique from consistent weight training.

Sunita Williams arrived on the ISS on June 6 along with fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore. They reached the station via Boeing’s Starliner capsule, initially for a 10-day mission. However, due to technical issues with Starliner, their mission was extended, and they’re now expected to return to Earth in February 2025 alongside SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts.

Currently, Sunita Williams is in command of Expedition 72, where she leads a team that includes both American and Russian astronauts. NASA has confirmed that all crew members are in good health and fully capable of continuing their duties on the ISS. Williams’ direct response to the health rumors also highlights the challenges astronauts face on long-term space missions, where physical well-being is crucial but can sometimes look different than expected.

NASA emphasizes that keeping astronauts healthy remains a top priority, especially as missions grow longer and more complex. Sunita Williams’ comments underscore the dedication astronauts bring to maintaining their fitness in space, even when their appearance might seem unusual to those of us on Earth.

