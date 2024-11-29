Williams and her fellow astronaut, Butch Willmore, have been on the ISS since June 2024

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently spending an extended period aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared updates about her health and life in space. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Williams assured the public that she is in good health despite minor weight loss. She emphasised maintaining her fitness routine and eating well to stay healthy.

Williams and her fellow astronaut, Butch Willmore, have been on the ISS since June 2024. Discussing the challenges of long-duration space missions, Williams revealed, “We work out two hours a day. Our bodies have changed a little bit, and that's why we have to work out so much. Some people call it space buff.”

Addressing concerns about her health circulating on social media, Williams reassured, “We’re feeling good, working out, eating right. It’s just awesome up here. People shouldn’t worry about us.”

In a heartfelt Thanksgiving video message, Williams extended greetings to her loved ones and supporters on Earth. “Our crew up here just wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to all our friends and family down on Earth and everyone supporting us,” she said.

Initially scheduled to return to Earth in July 2024, Williams and Willmore’s journey was delayed due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. They are now set to return in February 2025 aboard SpaceX's Dragon Freedom spacecraft, nearly eight months after their mission began.