NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), led by Commander Sunita Williams, responded swiftly after they detected a strange 'toxic' smell when opening of the Russian Progress MS-29 cargo spacecraft. The incident took place on November 23, when the unpiloted Progress 90 resupply spacecraft successfully docked to the ISS's Poisk module.

After opening the Progress spacecraft's hatch, the Roscosmos cosmonauts noticed an unexpected odour and observed small droplets. Upon noticing the odour, the crew swiftly closed the hatch to isolate the affected area from the rest of the Russian segment.

"Space station air scrubbers and contaminant sensors monitored the station’s atmosphere following the observation, and on Sunday, flight controllers determined air quality inside the space station was at normal levels," ISS tweeted.

It added, "There are no concerns for the crew, and as of Sunday afternoon, the crew is working to open the hatch between Poisk and Progress while all other space station operations are proceeding as planned." The Progress MS-29 spacecraft was launched on November 21, carrying routine supplies. It will remain docked to the ISS for six months before returning to Earth with waste materials.