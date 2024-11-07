Sunita Williams faces health concerns during an extended six-month space mission due to a Starliner glitch with delayed return raising worries about...

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' mission, initially planned as a quick eight-day journey, has turned into a challenging six-month ordeal, all due to a technical glitch with the Starliner spacecraft. Williams and her fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore remain stationed in space, with their return delayed until Elon Musk's Dragon capsule is scheduled to pick them up in February. This extended stay in space has raised concerns, particularly regarding Williams’ health, as recent photos show her looking visibly leaner and more tired.

Health concerns grow for Sunita Williams

Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist based in Seattle, reviewed recent photos of Williams and noted signs of physical stress. "Her appearance suggests someone enduring the intense conditions of space for an extended period," he said, referring to the high altitude-like environment astronauts live in, even within pressurized cabins. Despite images showing Williams snacking on space-friendly pizza, Dr. Gupta believes she might not be consuming enough calories to meet her energy needs, as weight maintenance in space can be challenging due to microgravity. He observed that her cheeks appear slightly sunken, a possible sign of weight loss and the physical strain of prolonged space travel.

Astronauts in space work out rigorously, spending about 2.5 hours a day exercising to combat the effects of muscle and bone loss that come with microgravity. However, even this routine can only partially offset the physical toll of an extended stay in space.

NASA’s response to the health concerns

NASA, aware of the concerns about Williams' health, reassured the public that all astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) undergo frequent medical evaluations. Jimi Russell, a spokesperson for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, stated, "Our astronauts are closely monitored by flight surgeons and remain in good health." Nevertheless, with no immediate means of return until February, the situation is being closely watched.

Crew-8’s return highlights risks of space travel

In a separate mission, the Crew-8 team—astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Alexander Grebenkin—returned to Earth on October 25 after more than 200 days in orbit. While their re-entry went smoothly, NASA took the precaution of hospitalizing all four astronauts shortly afterward, primarily for observation. Although only one of them initially needed medical care, NASA decided it was safest to keep them all under observation. One crew member even stayed overnight for further assessment. NASA has not disclosed specific health issues due to privacy but emphasized the importance of post-mission care for all returning astronauts.

The health monitoring and hospitalizations serve as reminders of the physical toll that space travel can have, even on well-trained astronauts, and highlight the challenges of maintaining health during extended missions in space.