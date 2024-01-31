Twitter
NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, currently aboard the International Space Station, has shared mesmerizing images of the Hindu Kush mountain range illuminated by 'alpenglow.'

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

In a mesmerizing display of nature's beauty, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, currently stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared captivating images of the Hindu Kush mountain range. The stunning photographs showcase the mountains aglow, courtesy of a fascinating atmospheric phenomenon known as 'alpenglow.' According to the American Meteorological Society, alpenglow is defined as "the occasional reappearance of sunset colors on a (snow-covered) mountaintop soon after sunset and a similar phenomenon before sunrise."

Loral O'Hara, who has been actively engaging with social media, took to the digital space to share her awe-inspiring experience. "Alpenglow: just as magical from space as it is on Earth. Near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia," she wrote alongside the posted images. The aerial snapshots, captured from the vantage point of the ISS, portray sunlight delicately caressing the peaks of the snow-capped mountains.

The post, initially shared a few days ago on [X platform], has garnered significant attention, amassing over 51,000 views, close to 300 likes, and a multitude of comments expressing admiration for the mesmerizing visuals.

Here's a glimpse of the post: 

Internet users from around the globe have showered praise on Loral O'Hara's celestial photography skills. A user expressed gratitude, saying, "Thanks for the views, Loral." Another simply commented, "Very nice images." A third admirer acknowledged the astronaut's talent, stating, "Stunning photos taken by @lunarloral from the @ISS_Research. The last time I saw Loral was in Flagstaff as we completed a week of #geology training - she totally nailed it with these images!" Meanwhile, a fourth user succinctly summed up the collective sentiment with a resounding "Wow."

