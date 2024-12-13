The asteroid will travel more than 16 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon.

Asteroid enthusiasts will witness a celestial display this December 2024. Two asteroids, 2024 XW15, and 2024 XC16, have been spotted by NASA and are set to pass Earth today. Although the distances are regarded as 'near misses,' scientists guarantee that our planet is not in danger.

The asteroid will pass within 6,460,000 kilometers of our planet on December 13, 2024, at 9:42 AM. Over 16 times the typical distance between Earth and the Moon will be covered by the asteroid. Although scientists have referred to it as a "near miss," they have also established that Earth is not in danger. Scientists can observe Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) during these events and learn important information for similar phenomena in the future.

2024 XW15 and other asteroids are remnants of the early solar system, which formed 4.6 billion years ago. It is vital to monitor the movements of these rocky asteroids, which vary in size and composition and occasionally approach Earth due to their orbits.

Using radar systems and monitoring tools, NASA uses advanced technology to find and evaluate Near-Earth Objects.