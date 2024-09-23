NASA alert! Two giant aeroplane-sized asteroids approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, two giant asteroids are coming towards the Earth at breakneck speed and will make their closest approach on September 24, 2024. Two asteroids named 2020 GE and 2024 RO11 will pass by the Earth on September 24, 2024.

The smaller of the two, asteroids measures 26 feet in diameter about the size of a truck. It is coming near to Earth, passing at about 410,000 miles.

However, RO11 asteroid 2024, is much larger at 120 feet almost the size of an airplane. It will pass the Earth at a safe distance of around 4580000 miles.

Another asteroid 2024 RK7 coming close on September 25. Slightly smaller than 2024 RO11, this asteroid measures 100 feet in diameter.

According to NASA, asteroids are small, rocky objects that orbit the Sun. Although asteroids orbit the Sun like planets, they are much smaller than planets.