NASA alert! Two asteroids approaching Earth on this date at massive speed of…

NASA issued a warning about two giant asteroids to make a close approach to Earth on October 3, 2024, at massive speed posing no risk to our planet.

Space rocks often of small sizes have made their way past Earth in the recent past. A similar celestial event is going to take place on October 3, 2024. It is being reported that the two airplane-sized asteroids are making a close approach this time around. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently issued a warning about two giant asteroids approaching Earth at dangerous speeds.

Two sizeable asteroids–2024 SD3 and 2024 SR4 are set to pass by Earth tomorrow. Although their sizes do not pose a threat, their proximity offers an exciting opportunity for astronomers to study them with precision. Talking about the first asteroid 2024 SD3, the astronomers reported that it measures around 68 feet and is estimated to pass Earth at an incredible speed of 65, 629 km/h. The distance would be approximately 1, 490, 000 km at 9:19 PM as per reports. The distance might seem to cause panic but NASA assured us there is absolutely no impact on Earth.

On the other hand, the second asteroid 2024 SR4, which measures 51 feet would approach Earth at a speed of 41, 835 km/h on the same day. This asteroid will be at a distance of 2,680,000 kilometres. Both asteroids will travel fast enough to be closely monitored by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It would be a fascinating sight for NASA’s tracking teams.

NASA’s comprehensive tracking systems have ensured that Earth would remain safe from any potential threat while these space rocks pass by. The astronomers have provided accurate data, predicting their trajectories, and confirmed that they pose no risk to our planet. These celestial bodies will continue on their paths through the cosmos. Such celestial events add to the interesting phenomenon that occurs beyond our planet and atmosphere which is a sight to watch out for.