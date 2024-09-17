NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

NASA warns of a stadium-sized asteroid which is 2024 ON, making a close pass by Earth tomorrow.

NASA has issued an alert for a large asteroid that is set to make a close approach to Earth on Tuesday. The asteroid, named 2024 ON, is about the size of a stadium, measuring 290 meters (950 feet) across. According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the space rock will pass within 1 million kilometers of Earth, which is approximately 2.6 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon.

Although the asteroid is classified as “potentially hazardous,” NASA has assured that it poses no risk to Earth on its current path. However, any small change in its trajectory could have significant consequences due to its massive size. The asteroid is larger than 99 percent of other near-Earth objects, but it will not pass close enough to be visible without a telescope.

The asteroid last passed by Earth in 2013 and is expected to make another approach in 2035. It was first detected by NASA’s Near-Earth Object (NEO) Observations Program, which uses observatories around the world to monitor asteroids and comets that could come near our planet.

While the asteroid won't be visible to the naked eye, a rare celestial event will be happening on the same day. Skywatchers will be able to observe a partial lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon full moon. This spectacle will be visible across Europe, Africa, parts of North and South America, and Asia.

Later this month, another smaller asteroid, named 2024 PT5, will become a temporary “mini moon” as it gets pulled into Earth’s orbit for about two months. Measuring only 10 meters across, this smaller asteroid is believed to have once been part of the Moon. It will remain in orbit around Earth from September 29 to November 25.

