In a remarkable discovery, the NASA James Webb Telescope has unearthed 55 Cancri e, a super-Earth in our universe 41 light-years from the Earth. The freshly discovered planet is five times the earth's size, sparking curiosity over the amazing secrets of the universe.

With the intense temperature of around 2,400 degrees celsius, the star-orbiting time for 55 Cancri e is merely 17 hours, as per NASA. In addition, researchers believe that the new planet can have significant quantities of diamonds.

Moreover, research indicates that around one-third of the mass of the freshly disovered planet may comprise of diamonds. 55 Cancri e may be consisting carbon-based constructions such as graphite and diamond.

As the research unfolds, scientists believe that the new discovery will open up new dimensions to the underlying secrets of the universe.