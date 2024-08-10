NASA Alert: Gigantic 610-foot asteroid, as big as a skyscraper, is moving towards Earth at a massive speed of...

NASA has announced that two asteroids, 2024 KH3 and 2024 PK1, will pass by Earth on August 10, 2024. While these space rocks will come relatively close to our planet, NASA assures that they will safely pass by at a considerable distance.

The first asteroid, 2024 KH3, is as big as a building. Classified as a near-Earth asteroid (NEA) by NASA, it belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. This asteroid is moving at a speed of 41,125 kilometres per hour. Despite its speed and proximity, NASA confirms that 2024 KH3 will not come any closer than expected and will pass by safely. The asteroid is expected to make another approach in June 2037.

On the same day, a second asteroid named 2024 PK1 will also pass near Earth. This smaller asteroid is about the size of an aeroplane, measuring around 110 feet. It will approach Earth within a distance of 4,010,000 miles. Like 2024 KH3, 2024 PK1 is also a near-Earth object (NEO) and is part of the Amor group of asteroids.

NASA, along with other space agencies, continues to monitor these asteroids. All indications suggest that there is no threat to Earth, and these celestial objects will continue their journey through space without any impact on our planet.