NASA Alert! Giant asteroid, as big as a multi-storey building, is set to encounter Earth today at speed of...

An asteroid named 2024 RN16 is set to make close encounter with the Earth today. Here's what NASA has to say.

An asteroid named 2024 RN16 is set to make a close encounter with the Earth today, i.e., September 15, 2024, at 08:46 UTC (2:16 PM IST). This space rock will be traveling at 104,761 km/h, falling within 1.6 million kilometers of Earth, which is 2.5 times the distance between the planet and the Sun.

If the space rock, 110 feet wide, were to hit the Earth, the impacts would have been catastrophic. However, it will safely pass without causing any hazard to the planet, according to NASA.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is closely monitoring the movement of the space rock in order to avoid any potential hazards. This study is conducive to our safety by assessing the risk and paving way for scientific investigation.

The JPL in Pasadena, California, has been efficiently tracking and analyzing the asteroid's movements.

Using advanced radar and optical telescopes, JPL scientists have been successful in gathering detailed information about the shape, size and composition of the asteroid, which is crucial for further studies of the solar system and to prevent any potential threat.

No need to panic

Despite the asteroid's giant size and speed, there is no need to panic as the probability of its collison with the Earth is low or even negligible, says NASA. It is keeping a close eye on 2024 RN16.

"With NASA’s vigilant monitoring, Earth remains protected from the dangers of space rocks like 2024 RN16," The Economic Times has quoted a NASA spokesperson as saying.

Asteroid 2024 RN16 belongs to Apollo group

Asteroid 2024 RN16, equal to the size of a multi-storey building, has been classifed as as an Apollo asteroid. It is a group of space rocks known for their orbits that intersect Earth's path around the Sun.