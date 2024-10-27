Asteroid 2020 WG will approach Earth at a distance of approximately 3.33 million kilometres.

A giant 500-foot asteroid is coming toward the Earth at breakneck speed and will make its closest approach on October 28, 2024, at 12.04 PM (IST). The asteroid 2020 WG will be travelling at a speed of 33947 kilometres per hour. This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, a class of near-Earth objects (NEOs) known for orbits that intersect Earth’s path. This group of asteroids frequently approaches closely enough to merit close examination. 2020 WG, which is more than 460 feet in size, is classified by NASA as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA) because of its orbit and closeness during its flyby.

The distance between Earth and Asteroid 2020 WG will be around 3.33 million km. Although this might sound uncomfortably close, it is safely within NASA's non-hazardous distance criteria, which states that PHAs must be less than 7.5 million miles away. As a result, our planet is not in immediate danger of being impacted.

Although the size and speed of Asteroid 2020 WG are amazing, there is no risk to human safety as this celestial visitor will pass by Earth without any problems. We can be sure that any possible threats from near-Earth objects are detected long in advance, protecting our planet, because of NASA's careful monitoring.