The asteroid belongs to a group of rocky bodies called Near-Earth Objects (NEOs)

NASA has raised a red alert for asteroid 2023 WK3, a massive space rock the size of a football stadium. Measuring 850 feet in diameter, it is travelling at an astonishing speed of 52,117 km/h. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on November 18, 2024, at 7:11 pm IST, passing at a distance of around 6.16 million kilometres.

Asteroid 2023 WK3 belongs to a group of rocky bodies called Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). These objects orbit the Sun and have remained mostly unchanged since the solar system's formation 4.6 billion years ago. Unlike planets, asteroids lack atmospheres and vary in size and shape.

While its size is significant, 2023 WK3 is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA). NASA defines PHAs as objects larger than 492 feet that come within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth.

NASA has confirmed that asteroid 2023 WK3 poses no immediate threat to Earth. Despite its close approach in astronomical terms, it is considered safe. However, scientists continuously monitor such objects to detect potential orbital changes that could pose risks in the future.

Tracking asteroids helps protect Earth. Events like the Chicxulub asteroid, linked to the dinosaurs' extinction, underscore the importance of vigilance. Though 2023 WK3 is harmless, its approach offers valuable data to improve planetary defence systems.