NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

According to NASA, asteroids are small, rocky objects that orbit the Sun. Although asteroids orbit the Sun like planets, they are much smaller than planets.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...
A giant asteroid is coming towards the Earth at breakneck speed and will make its closest approach today September 26, 2024. A significant astronomical event will take place on Earth when the asteroid 2024 SN gets closer to Earth—about 2430000 miles away. Asteroids measure 38-foot in diameter about the size of a tractor.  

This asteroid 2024 SN will come within three times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. However, scientists have said that there is no immediate threat to Earth. 

Like 2024 SN, small asteroids often pass near Earth. Scientists get opportunities to study these near-Earth objects (NEOs). By monitoring their paths, experts can predict future trajectories and assess any potential risks.

Dating back 4.6 billion years, asteroids are ancient remnants from the formation of the solar system. Asteroids lack atmosphere and have irregular shapes. Scientist can track their path with precision, through observations and advanced technology.  

There have been significant asteroid impacts, throughout Earth's history. Chicxulun impact contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. These events highlight the significance of ongoing asteroid research and monitoring. 

According to NASA, asteroids are small, rocky objects that orbit the Sun. Although asteroids orbit the Sun like planets, they are much smaller than planets.

 

