One of the strongest performances was a rousing rendition of the iconic Russian folk song that went down with the attendees, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BRICS nations' leaders gathered in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday for a gala concert that featured the cultural richness of the region. One of the strongest performances was a rousing rendition of the iconic Russian folk song ‘Kalinka’ that went down with the attendees, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tune, composed by Ivan Larionov in 1860, is a lively one, which has since outlived its origins to become a universal cultural symbol.

Written for a theatrical performance in Saratov, where the then folklorist Larionov was desperately looking for a way to celebrate the beauty of nature and love in the catchy refrain, it did not work initially. The song is titled 'Little Snowball Tree' after the very brightly blooming viburnum shrub that flowers in central Russia. It boasts fun, upbeat lyrics that have delighted audiences for more than a century, singing of romance and the natural world.

Leaders from BRICS countries attended a gala concert in #Kazan. The program included a performance of the legendary song "Kalinka."#BRICSSummit pic.twitter.com/6Xlzi8ypSu — Abhishek Jha (@abhishekjha157) October 22, 2024

In the years of World War II, the song became popular when it was taken up by the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Soviet Armed Forces. “Kalinka” was transformed by their powerful renditions into an anthem of resilience and national pride, with the song firmly becoming a part of Russian cultural identity. In elevating the song, however, it was the ensemble's operatic interpretations that added to its ascendance, making it a regular at celebrations and sporting events.

In recent times, "Kalinka" has had its fair play on the international platform. Entitled 'Gimme Lovers', the video was performed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Moscow, showcasing its universality across cultures. According to Burns, the melody has been adopted by various media, including video games such as Tetris or Bollywood films like '7 Khoon Maaf', which feature it as the cross-cultural sound.