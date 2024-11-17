Sudha Murty joined Sunak and her daughter Akshata Murty as the guest of honour at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's annual Diwali gala in London.

Sudha Murty, well-known author and Rajya Sabha MP, has spoken of her pride in son-in-law Rishi Sunak, a British citizen with 'good Indian cultural values' imbibed from his parents' upbringing in the UK. Murty joined Sunak and her daughter Akshata Murty as the guest of honour at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's annual Diwali gala in London on Saturday evening. The parents of the British Indian former prime minister, Usha and Yashvir Sunak, were also in the audience as Bhavan UK students showcased a variety of Indian classical music and dance forms.

“I always believe when you are abroad, your parents must do two things: one is good education, which gives you wings in return and you can fly anywhere and settle; the second is great culture, your origin which is Indian origin or roots which you can get at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan along with your parents,” said Murty, delivering her keynote address.

“I want to congratulate Ushaji, my sambandhi and a good friend of mine, who gave her son Rishi Sunak, former prime minister, a great route to identify with the culture, making him a proud British citizen as well as [having] good Indian cultural values,” she said. The philanthropist went on to appeal to the British Indian community to enable the work of Bhavan UK's cultural activities, “mentally, physically and financially”.

