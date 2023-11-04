Headlines

Ananya Panday reacts after Sara Ali Khan ‘confirms’ her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK8: 'I'm feeling...'

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Meet Shark Tank India's new shark, who attempted suicide after 7 job rejections, now heads Rs 1 lakh crore company

'Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai', says Raj Kundra

Narayana Murthy's epic response to 'what he does' question from Truecaller CEO wins internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ananya Panday reacts after Sara Ali Khan ‘confirms’ her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK8: 'I'm feeling...'

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Meet Shark Tank India's new shark, who attempted suicide after 7 job rejections, now heads Rs 1 lakh crore company

Diabetes tips: Foods for diabetics to eat in winter

7 benefits of intermittent fasting other than diabetes, weight loss

 10 Cheapest markets in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Ananya Panday reacts after Sara Ali Khan ‘confirms’ her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK8: 'I'm feeling...'

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Meet Shark Tank India's new shark, who attempted suicide after 7 job rejections, now heads Rs 1 lakh crore company

HomeViral

Viral

Narayana Murthy's epic response to 'what he does' question from Truecaller CEO wins internet

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi recently recounted an unexpected meeting with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, revealing their initial anonymity and Murthy's humble demeanor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a fascinating revelation, Alan Mamedi, the co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, shared an unexpected encounter with the renowned billionaire and founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy. Their meeting, which took place eight years ago, was shrouded in mutual anonymity, as Mamedi had no inkling of Murthy's significant role in the corporate world.

Mamedi took to the microblogging platform X to provide insight into this unique encounter, describing Murthy as an "incredibly humble person." During their initial meeting, the two engaged in an hour-long conversation that spanned various aspects of life.

What makes this story particularly captivating is the manner in which Murthy responded when Mamedi finally asked about his occupation. Instead of mentioning Infosys, the tech giant he founded, Murthy identified himself as a philanthropist. He explained, "My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that's what I'm doing today—giving back."

It was only later that Alan Mamedi discovered the true identity of his conversational partner. Learning that he had been speaking to the founder of Infosys prompted him to share a childhood memory. Mamedi revealed that, as a child, he aspired to work for Infosys, a dream that stemmed from an incident in which an Infosys technician had come to his home to repair his computer.

In a lighthearted follow-up tweet, Mamedi clarified the origins of this connection. He had purchased a used computer from a company with a service agreement with Infosys, inheriting the warranty from them. The technician's surprise at having to repair the computer in someone's kitchen added a humorous touch to the story.

Narayana Murthy himself had recently made waves in the news with his statement that young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week for the betterment of the nation. This statement ignited a significant online debate about work ethics and dedication.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ahoi Ashtami 2023: Puja timings, vidhi, mantras, significance and more

Who is Raaj Kumar Anand, whose house was raided by ED in Delhi excise policy case?

Delhi primary schools shut for 2 days as air quality turns 'severe'

Watch: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

Arvind Kejriwal Live updates: Delhi CM to skip ED probe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE