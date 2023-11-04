Narayana Murthy's epic response to 'what he does' question from Truecaller CEO wins internet

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi recently recounted an unexpected meeting with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, revealing their initial anonymity and Murthy's humble demeanor.

In a fascinating revelation, Alan Mamedi, the co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, shared an unexpected encounter with the renowned billionaire and founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy. Their meeting, which took place eight years ago, was shrouded in mutual anonymity, as Mamedi had no inkling of Murthy's significant role in the corporate world.

First time I met Narayana was almost 8 yrs ago. I did not know who he was and he didn't know what I did. After an inspiring hour of discussing everything about life, I asked him what he do and he said "My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and… https://t.co/7dVJupNmqI pic.twitter.com/KGljiEvW59 — Alan Mamedi (@AlanMamedi) November 3, 2023

Mamedi took to the microblogging platform X to provide insight into this unique encounter, describing Murthy as an "incredibly humble person." During their initial meeting, the two engaged in an hour-long conversation that spanned various aspects of life.

What makes this story particularly captivating is the manner in which Murthy responded when Mamedi finally asked about his occupation. Instead of mentioning Infosys, the tech giant he founded, Murthy identified himself as a philanthropist. He explained, "My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that's what I'm doing today—giving back."

It was only later that Alan Mamedi discovered the true identity of his conversational partner. Learning that he had been speaking to the founder of Infosys prompted him to share a childhood memory. Mamedi revealed that, as a child, he aspired to work for Infosys, a dream that stemmed from an incident in which an Infosys technician had come to his home to repair his computer.

In a lighthearted follow-up tweet, Mamedi clarified the origins of this connection. He had purchased a used computer from a company with a service agreement with Infosys, inheriting the warranty from them. The technician's surprise at having to repair the computer in someone's kitchen added a humorous touch to the story.

Narayana Murthy himself had recently made waves in the news with his statement that young people should be prepared to work 70 hours a week for the betterment of the nation. This statement ignited a significant online debate about work ethics and dedication.