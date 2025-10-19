FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of this auspicious festival

Narak Chaturdashi 2025, celebrated on October 20, honours Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Check date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of this auspicious festival
Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, holds special spiritual significance. Falling on October 20, 2025, this day symbolises the victory of good over evil, marking the divine triumph of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura.

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 date and time

According to the Hindu Panchang, Narak Chaturdashi is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Kartik month, a day before the grand Diwali celebration. This year, devotees will celebrate the festival on October 20, 2025.

Here are the key timings for the day:

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: October 19, 2025, at 1:51 pm

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: October 20, 2025, at 3:44 pm

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: October 20, 2025, from 5:12 am to 6:25 am

This early morning, Abhyang Snan (holy bath) holds immense importance and is believed to cleanse the body and mind of negativity and evil influences.

ALSO READ: Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

Significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Narak Chaturdashi carries deep spiritual meaning in the Hindu tradition. It celebrates Lord Krishna’s triumph over the demon king Narakasura, who had imprisoned 16,000 women and caused great distress on Earth. With the help of Satyabhama, Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura and restored peace to the world.

The day is also known by different names across India: Kali Chaudas in Gujarat, Roop Chaudas in North India, and Bhoot Chaturdashi in Bengal. In southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa, Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated on the same day as Diwali, with equal enthusiasm and devotion.

Puja rituals and traditions

The rituals of Narak Chaturdashi begin early in the morning with an Abhyang Snan. Devotees apply fragrant oils and take a holy bath before sunrise, symbolising purification of the body and soul.

In the evening, families light eleven diyas (lamps) in their homes. These diyas are placed in different corners of the house, including one near the main door, to welcome positivity and ward off evil.

Many people also light a Yam Deepak, a lamp dedicated to Lord Yamraj, the God of Death, facing the south direction. It is believed that this practice protects the family from untimely death and misfortune.

ALSO READ: Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance

