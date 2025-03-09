Shivangi Gupta, a couture designer at Shantnu & Nikhil, shared a video of her visit to the Google office on her social media. In the clip, Gupta showcased various areas of the office, providing a glimpse into the lifestyle of a Googler.

Google offices around the world are known for their unique and creative designs, providing employees with an innovative and fun work environment. The tech giant has always aimed to create a work environment that attracts top talent, offering a wide range of perks that make its offices highly desirable places to work. Recently, a woman shared a tour of the Google office in Gurgaon, India, with her followers, and the video quickly went viral.

Taking to the Instagram, she captioned the post, "Another exhausting day at Google!", highlighting the many amenities that make the workspace so desirable. The office boasts more than just a place to work, featuring a well-equipped micro kitchen, a games room with a pool table, a nap room for employees to relax, and a cozy room with massage chairs where Googlers can unwind during a hectic day.

Shivangi Gupta's tour of the Google office continued, showcasing a tech vending machine, a unique and futuristic feature. The office also boasts an entertainment room equipped with musical instruments, offering employees a creative outlet during their breaks. Comfortable couches are scattered throughout the space, encouraging employees to relax and socialize in a casual atmosphere.

The video, posted just two days ago, has already garnered over 13 million views. In the clip, Gupta showcased various areas of the office, providing a glimpse into the lifestyle of a Googler. The video has sparked a widespread discussion online, with users expressing both awe and envy at the Google office's amenities.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Life h bhai Life." "Itna fun to m trip pe bhi nhi kr pata," another wrote.

“Google knows how to keep its employees happy and engaged,”said a third user.

"Such a tiring day, needed a massage to end the day. You deserve it," sarcastically wrote another.