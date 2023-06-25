'Nanny for dogs': Viral job posting offers more money than salary of CEOs of many companies

picture for representation (Pic: Freepik)

For a 'attentive' dog nanny to take care of their pets, a billionaire American family is willing to pay $127,000 salary a year. A detailed job posting for a full-time dog nanny with "exceptional and highly experienced" recruitment was published online by the billionaire family. Their two dogs will receive "unparalleled care and attention" from the person, according to them.

The full-time nanny must meet all job requirements, including he/she has to stay with the family in Knightsbridge, Central London, but she will be allowed to travel whenever the family goes on vacation with the pampered pets.

The job requirement was posted on LinkedIn. The post got viral as people were left speechless after reading the specifications of the job description. It read, “Our returning client is seeking an exceptional and highly experienced Dog Nanny to provide top-tier care for their two beloved dogs. They are truly looking for someone at the top of their field who can ensure the overall well-being, happiness, and safety of their dogs," along with the whopping salary offering.

They would have to schedule playdates with other dogs, food deliveries, doctor's appointments, and meticulous health records, according to the unusual advertisement.

This is the first time ever that the company has posted a dog-nanny job, claims recruiter George Dunn. There have been nearly 400 potential applicants since they posted this job advertisement.

“This is the first role we’ve offered of its kind. The salary connected to it is pretty unheard of,” Dunn told Kennedy News.

“Even as a vet, you’d be struggling to earn that amount of money.”

Dunn also said that "everyone is suddenly a dog nanny. The perfect person would be not too big of a character, and be good at blending into the background, then popping out when required."

"The clients are billionaires looking for best-in-class service, so when it comes to their dogs, they're happy to pay. This is the first role we've offered of its kind."

However, Dunn refuses to comment on the family's identity or the breed of the dogs.