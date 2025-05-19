Miss Femina Miss India 2023 winner Nandini Gupta has recreated Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's look from 2024. Though styled differently she looked ravishing in a Ashwin Thiyagarajan's creation.

Femina Miss India World 2023 winner Nandini Gupta has become talk of the town once again, not for her pageant representation but because of a quirky talent of hers of creating a whole new dress out of old sarees. This Indian model does not only know how to walk on ramp, show some glamour but also how to turn old fabrics into stylish and modern outfit. Nandini Gupta has recently recreated Isha Ambani’s look by making the dress she wore out of old sarees. She was seen wearing a very colourful and vibrant dress in Hyderabad. She even posted some pictures of her wearing the dress.

Isha Ambani’s dress recreated on Nandini Gupta

Posting a reel showcasing and modeling in the dress, Nandini wrote, “India is a beautiful blend of colors, cultures, and traditions that unite in harmony. Today’s outfit is a tribute to the diversity that makes our nation truly one of a kind.” Her other post also showing her in the dress was captioned “draped in every shade of joy.”

She was looking beautiful, elegant and vibrant in the new dress which was inspired by the one worn by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. Nandini wore a dress by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan which is made of many Banarasi sarees, left from the fabric used in the designer’s old collection. Designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan cut out colourful strips from the old fabrics and stitched them together which came out as a beautiful creation. According to Anaita Shroff, designer who made Isha Ambani’s dress, this recreation took 100 hours to be made.

The dress has a corset style blouse with an attached long skirt made of stripes and golden pattern on those stripes which looks gorgeous on Nandini. The dress has a vibrant combination of orange, pink, yellow and other colours. It is a great example of traditional sarees getting a modern twist. The prism label jewellery further enhanced the look. She wore diamond studded earrings, a ring and bracelet along with silver shining heels.

Nandini is all set to dazzle and compete at the Miss World 2025 pageant.

Isha Ambani’s gorgeous Holi dress

Isha Ambani the original dress at a Bvlgari event last year on the occasion of Holi. Her dress was a bit differently styled, and her statement necklace stood out in her look. The necklace was made out of pink gold studded with different gemstones.

Actress Anushka Sen opted for Isha Ambani inspired dress for her performance at New York Times Square.