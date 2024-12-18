The naked man reportedly boarded the train while it was stopped at Ghatkopar station at around 4:11 pm on Monday, December 16,.

A naked man entered the women's compartment of a Mumbai local train on Monday evening, causing panic and outrage among passengers. The incident took place around 4 pm while the AC local was en route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan. Railway officials said, the man appeared to be mentally ill and had mistakenly boarded the train.

According to a report by Times of India, the naked man boarded the train while it was stopped at Ghatkopar station at around 4:11 pm on Monday, December 16.

His presence incited anger and chaos on the train, with women in the compartment demanding that he exit. The man reportedly refused to leave. However, upon hearing the shouting and commotion, the motorman stopped the train.

Mumbai Local Viral Video, naked man in mumbai local train pic.twitter.com/kjTGnnCkyd — Chinmay jagtap (@Chinmayjagtap18) December 17, 2024

The women contacted the ticket collector (TC) who was in the adjacent compartment. The TC eventually managed to get the man to disembark at the next station.

A video of the incident has gone viral online, capturing women urging the naked man to exit the train. The footage includes chants of “Neeche utro (get down),” as the man stands near the doorway.

The video also shows a railway staff member pushing the man out of the train. This action faced criticism on social media, with many users highlighting that the man likely had mental health issues and should have been provided with assistance.

Lata Argade, a railway activist who received a video of the Mumbai incident from a passenger, expressed concerns regarding safety and security. Argade noted that the man was able to board the train at a busy station like Ghatkopar without any issues.

Railway officials have stated that the man was mentally unstable. The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended him promptly, provided him with clothing, and then released him outside the station.