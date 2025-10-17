Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery

In the viral video, Amol can be seen standing in front of a class, patiently explaining his precise method of cutting a samosa with cutlery.

A video of a Nagpur etiquette instructor teaching students how to eat a samosa using a fork and knife has gone viral on social media.

Amol, founder of Western Wings Spoken English and Personality Development Academy, shared the short clip on Instagram. It later went viral on Twitter, where social media users accused him of "Westernizing Indian street food culture" and "killing the joy of eating."

In the viral video, Amol can be seen standing in front of a class, patiently explaining his precise method of cutting a samosa with cutlery.

But the audience was not impressed at all. Many criticised the demonstration as "unnecessary" and "pretentious."

One user said, "If you're asked to eat a samosa like this, you're in the wrong room with fake people. Just run away." Another joked, "By the time you take the first bite, the chutney will be gone."

The desi method of crushing hot samosas with one's hands and dipping them directly into chutney was defended and memes were also created.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time etiquette influencers have targeted desi snacks. In August, a personality development coach from Delhi was severely trolled for demonstrating how to eat pani puri with a fork and spoon.

