Nagpur: Specially-abled man sells samosas to achieve his dream of becoming an IAS, viral video

New Delhi: You would have read numerous accounts of street food vendors struggling to survive against all the odds. But this tale will touch your heart. In Nagpur, there is a specially-abled man who is educated, speaks English, and sells samosas while in a wheelchair. He is still pursuing his dream of becoming an IAS, thus he is selling samosas to pay for his education. Gaurav Wasan, a food blogger, saw the man in Nagpur. He had an engaging conversation with Suraj, the food vendor, and shared the footage on his Instagram account, "youtubeswadofficial."

. Suraj is seen in the video selling samosas on his wheelchair for Rs 15 per dish. The man said that despite receiving his BSc from Nagpur University, he had trouble finding a respectable job. In order to get some money and achieve his dream of becoming an IAS official, he chose to sell samosas. Between the hours of 3 pm and 7 pm, Suraj sells samosas.



"IAS ki padhai ke lie bechte hain samosa (He sells samosas for IAS education). Let's help him," reads the clip caption.

Instantly, the viewers' hearts were won over by the video. More than 3 lakh people have seen it, and many have commented on how much they liked seeing it. Even some of them showed a desire to give the vendor money.

An individual wrote, "Not letting his disability affect his aspirations, a true inspiration." A second added, "Main salute karta hun Bhai ki mehnat ko (I salute brother's efforts)" A third shared, "Disability apko independent hona sekhati hai (Disability teaches you to be independent). More power to him," "So inspiring," another wrote.