Nagaland minister gives witty response after netizens search about his wife

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has been in the limelight because of his comments on the benefits of having 'small eyes'.

The video of his speech is viral on social media platforms. The Nagaland BJP President once again won hearts on the internet because of his witty response to netizens searching his wife's name on Google.

The minister has shared a screenshot on his official Twitter account. The screenshot shows the search results of his name, besides his age and biography.

The search results also show the internet was very keen on knowing about Along’s wife. However, the minister revealed that he is single and he is "still looking for her".

"Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!," he tweeted.

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.



I am still looking for her pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

Since being posted, the response has gotten over 3,500 retweets and more than 36,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

Stay single like me: Along on world population day

On the occasion of World Population Day on Monday, Temjen Imna Along asked people to be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing.

"Or Stay Single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today."

On the occasion of WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

