Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along reacts to tweet slamming Indian Idol with Shark Tank meme

Sharing the "Oh, hum bhi bana lenge" Aman Gupta Shark Tank meme on social media, Nagaland Minister reacted to the user's comment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

Today, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along has reacted after an internet user slammed the singing show 'Indian Idol for being biased towards Northeastern contestants. Sharing the "Oh, hum bhi bana lenge" Aman Gupta Shark Tank meme on social media, the minister responded to the user’s comment.

 

 

Temjen Imna Along, the minister of higher education and tribal affairs for Nagaland, shared a video clip from the popular talent show "Indian Idol" and praised the talent from North-east India. The Nagaland minister lauded the Arunachal Pradesh contestant in his Twitter post. Temjen posted a video of Rito Riba from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh performing on Indian Idol.

 

 

After sharing the video, many internet users commented and appreicted the talent of Riba. However, on user pointed out how scripted and biased the show is towards Northeastern talent. The user wrote, “But he rejected talents like Ritu and Nahid from the northeastern states. That earlier Indian Idol is no more sir. Totally controlled show I think. Same judge every time sir. Disappointment to all the genuine regular fans of Indian Idol.”

READ | Viral video: Wedding guests asked to show Aadhaar cards before entering venue in Uttar Pradesh

 

