Speech of Nagaland minister counting advantages of having small eyes goes viral

Headlines

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

HomeViral

Viral

Speech of Nagaland minister counting advantages of having small eyes goes viral

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along said though they have smaller eyes, their vision is clear. Watch his full viral speech below.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A video of Nagaland Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along speech on 'advantages of having small eyes' has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the BJP leader can be seen taking on racism which the people of the northeast generally face due to their physical features.  

Addressing the stereotype of small eyes associated with the northeast people, the Nagaland minister said though they have smaller eyes, their vision is clear. 

"Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said.

He further added that “When a show is going on for too long, due to small eyes, we even fall asleep on the stage and get a good night's sleep.”

Watch the viral video here:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also shared the video and wrote, "My brother @AlongImna is in full form."

READ | Man tears out passport pages to hide foreign trip from wife, lands in jail

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amid divorce buzz, Fardeen Khan’s old interview on his wife and kids being the centre of his world resurfaces

Meet Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli, who runs RCB star’s most profitable business worth Rs 112 crore

Meet great grandson of Rs 31,205,000 crore Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) founder, his net worth is…

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan for these days

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s billionaire neighbour who came to Mumbai with Rs 100, now has Rs 11,500 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE