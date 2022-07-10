Speech of Nagaland minister counting advantages of having small eyes goes viral

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along said though they have smaller eyes, their vision is clear. Watch his full viral speech below.

A video of Nagaland Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Temjen Imna Along speech on 'advantages of having small eyes' has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the BJP leader can be seen taking on racism which the people of the northeast generally face due to their physical features.

Addressing the stereotype of small eyes associated with the northeast people, the Nagaland minister said though they have smaller eyes, their vision is clear.

"Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said.

He further added that “When a show is going on for too long, due to small eyes, we even fall asleep on the stage and get a good night's sleep.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also shared the video and wrote, "My brother @AlongImna is in full form."

