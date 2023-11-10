'Naam bataiye': Shivraj Chouhan and Bhupendra Jogi team up for a hilarious reel, watch

Bhupendra Jogi, known for his iconic viral video from the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, has resurfaced in a humorous exchange with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a delightful turn of events, the internet's beloved figure, Bhupendra Jogi, has once again seized the limelight. His recent rendezvous with Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has set the online sphere abuzz with laughter and chatter. The clip, posted on Chouhan's Instagram profile, has effortlessly reignited Jogi's charm.

Jogi first gained his viral stripes during the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, but fast forward to 2023, and his popularity has boomeranged. His iconic video has resurged, flooding social media platforms with a torrent of memes and recreated snippets.

The latest encounter between Jogi and Chief Minister Chouhan only adds another layer of humor to his already skyrocketing fame. Mimicking the original video's format, Chouhan inquires about Jogi's name and introduced schemes, to which Jogi, in his characteristic simple yet unforgettable manner, stokes the flames of his viral eminence.

But who exactly is Bhupendra Jogi?

He's the freshest face among the slew of internet memes. The video that has sparked this trend, originating over five years ago, has now resurfaced with a vengeance. Filmed amidst the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, it was a direct response to the BJP's claims of the state's superior roads compared to America's.

In that candid exchange, Jogi was probed about his name and his ventures in the US. His disarmingly direct introduction as Bhupendra Jogi set the ball rolling for this entire phenomenon.

His straightforward response and modest introduction in the video acted as the catalyst for his social media stardom. With a burgeoning following of nearly 150,000 on Instagram, Bhupendra Jogi stands as a testament to the power and whims of online virality.