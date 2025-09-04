'Mystery' tycoon set to buy India's costliest home, historical bungalow once housed an Indian PM, now worth Rs 1100000000...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen

'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition

Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal

'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup

India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries

Don 3: Will Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan join Ranveer Singh in third part of franchise? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Dulquer Salmaan replies

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa; know rules here

Citizens from THESE countries can now enter India without passport, visa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Mystery' tycoon set to buy India's costliest home, historical bungalow once housed an Indian PM, now worth Rs 1100000000...

Iconic Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, once the first official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been sold at a staggering price of Rs 1100 crore, which is now India’s costliest residential property deal. Who is the 'mystery' buyer of this iconic bungalow?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

'Mystery' tycoon set to buy India's costliest home, historical bungalow once housed an Indian PM, now worth Rs 1100000000...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Iconic Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, once the first official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been sold at a staggering price of Rs 1100 crore, which is now India’s costliest residential property deal. It is a 3.7 acres bungalow located at 17 Motilal Nehru Marg (earlier 17 York Road).

Who has acquired the property?

The property has been acquired by a 'mystery tycoon', a domestic beverage industrialist.  The identity of the buyer remains hidden. 

The industrialist has acquired the property from its current owners Raj Kumari Kackar and Bina Rani, descendants of a Rajasthani royal family. The owners has sought Rs 1,400 crore for the property, however it was sold for Rs 1,100 after negotiation. 

As per reports, a leading law firm representing the buyer has issued a public notice, confirming the due diligence process is in its final stages, stating “Our client is desirous of acquiring residential property situated at Plot No. 5, Block No. 14, 17 Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi – admeasuring 14,973.383 sq m – and for the same, we are investigating the title of the current owners.” Now they have also called any individual with claims to the property to come forward within seven days, or the property will now be full acquire by the industrialist.

About the Lutyens' property

What makes this property iconic is that it was once a first residence of India’s first Prime Minister. It is an ultra-premium property, which can be afford by only few wealthy people in India.  The property is located at the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, spread over nearly 24,000 sq ft of built-up area. 

The Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, designed by British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens between 1912 and 1930. The area has around 3000 bungalows, residence to ministers, senior government officials, judges, and some of India’s wealthiest business families.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state
Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for alleged... on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love & War sets
Sanjay Leela Bhansali in big trouble? FIR filed against filmmaker for...
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray impresses in double role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur-style crime drama
Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray plays double role in Anurag Kashyap film
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of these classes to create educa
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin from...
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE