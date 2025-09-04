'Mystery' tycoon set to buy India's costliest home, historical bungalow once housed an Indian PM, now worth Rs 1100000000...

Iconic Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, once the first official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been sold at a staggering price of Rs 1100 crore, which is now India’s costliest residential property deal. Who is the 'mystery' buyer of this iconic bungalow?

Iconic Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, once the first official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has been sold at a staggering price of Rs 1100 crore, which is now India’s costliest residential property deal. It is a 3.7 acres bungalow located at 17 Motilal Nehru Marg (earlier 17 York Road).

Who has acquired the property?

The property has been acquired by a 'mystery tycoon', a domestic beverage industrialist. The identity of the buyer remains hidden.

The industrialist has acquired the property from its current owners Raj Kumari Kackar and Bina Rani, descendants of a Rajasthani royal family. The owners has sought Rs 1,400 crore for the property, however it was sold for Rs 1,100 after negotiation.

As per reports, a leading law firm representing the buyer has issued a public notice, confirming the due diligence process is in its final stages, stating “Our client is desirous of acquiring residential property situated at Plot No. 5, Block No. 14, 17 Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi – admeasuring 14,973.383 sq m – and for the same, we are investigating the title of the current owners.” Now they have also called any individual with claims to the property to come forward within seven days, or the property will now be full acquire by the industrialist.

About the Lutyens' property

What makes this property iconic is that it was once a first residence of India’s first Prime Minister. It is an ultra-premium property, which can be afford by only few wealthy people in India. The property is located at the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, spread over nearly 24,000 sq ft of built-up area.

The Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, designed by British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens between 1912 and 1930. The area has around 3000 bungalows, residence to ministers, senior government officials, judges, and some of India’s wealthiest business families.