Deep in the Pacific Ocean, scientists found something surprising. A golden path that looks like a 'Yellow Brick Road' was seen at the ocean floor. This strange discovery has made people curious about where it came from.

Researchers on the Exploration Vessel Nautilus saw it while studying the ocean near Hawaii. The path looks neatly arranged, making people think of lost cities like Atlantis. But scientists say the real reason is even more interesting.

Experts found that this 'road' is not made by people. It is a natural formation created by volcanic activity. The path is made of a type of rock called hyaloclastite. This rock forms when hot lava flows into the ocean and meets cold water. As it cools, it cracks into shapes that look like bricks.

This discovery shows how nature can create things that look man-made. The 'Yellow Brick Road' may not lead to a lost city, but it helps scientists understand how the ocean floor changes over time. Studying formations like this can also teach us more about volcanoes.

Even though it is natural, the 'Yellow Brick Road' is still amazing. The ocean is one of the least explored places on Earth. Discoveries like this remind us of the many secrets hidden under the sea. As technology improves, scientists will continue to find more wonders deep in the ocean. This discovery is just one of many that show how much we still have to learn about our planet.

