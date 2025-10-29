FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mysterious white object in San Francisco sky goes viral, here’s what it was

According to an NBC report, the airship has been identified as Pathfinder 1, a cutting-edge zero-emission aircraft developed by Lighter Than Air (LTA) Research.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Mysterious white object in San Francisco sky goes viral, here’s what it was
A massive white airplane appeared silently floating over the San Francisco skyline, leaving residents surprised and curious. Content creator Cesar Concepcion Salza posted a video of the plane on Instagram, showing its slow-motion glide across the San Francisco skyline. In the clip, the massive plane can be seen gracefully hovering over the horizon from behind a tall building. The viral video has sparked worldwide speculation about the plane's origin and purpose, with theories ranging from drones, movie props, to government projects.

"What is this in the San Francisco sky today?" Salza wrote while posting a video of the plane on Instagram. The clip quickly garnered thousands of views and was reposted on Instagram and Reddit.

Watch the video here:

 

 

What it actually was:

According to an NBC report, the airship has been identified as Pathfinder 1, a cutting-edge zero-emission aircraft developed by Lighter Than Air (LTA) Research. Developed and supported by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the airship is a zero-emission aircraft that aims to revolutionise cargo transportation and humanitarian aid. At 124 meters long, Pathfinder 1 uses helium for lift and electric propulsion, making it an environmentally friendly option for logistics and disaster relief.

Pathfinder 1 is part of LTA Research's mission to reinvent lighter-than-air technology for sustainable cargo transportation, disaster relief, and humanitarian aid. The airship features a unique design with a titanium hub, carbon-fiber tubes, and a polymer shell, powered by 12 electric motors and helium for lift, making it quieter and cleaner than conventional aircraft.

Pathfinder 1 made its maiden flight in May 2025 from the historic Moffett Federal Airfield near Mountain View, California – a location known for its legacy in NASA and U.S. Navy airship research. Its recent appearance over San Francisco marked a significant milestone in ongoing test campaigns focused on flight stability, altitude control, and navigation.

Also read: What is China's hotpot bath? Visitors soak in a gigantic soup which contains..., inspired by...

 

