Mysterious 'UFO' spotted over US military base, viral video sparks online debate

A recently leaked video claiming to capture a UFO hovering over a US military base has stunned social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 07:56 AM IST

In a jaw-dropping revelation, a video claiming to capture an unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering over a US military base has set social media abuzz. The footage, initially shared on Instagram by artist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, quickly spread across various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The strange black and white clip showcases a jellyfish-like entity gliding above the joint operation base in Iraq, leaving netizens puzzled.

Termed an "incursion" by Corbell and echoed by online communities, the incident reportedly occurred in 2018 and was allegedly recorded by military personnel. The leaked video emerges amid a series of global reports on UFO sightings. Just this week, Miami police had to address a viral video depicting a shootout, accompanied by claims of a "10-foot alien" outside a mall.

In the recent footage, the enigmatic object seamlessly transitions between black and white hues as it maneuvers over the military facility. Corbell suggests the UFO submerged itself in a lake for 17 minutes before re-emerging and accelerating skyward at a 45-degree angle.

Describing the encounter on Instagram, Corbell noted, "The UAP displayed low observability, was not visible with Night Vision (IR), and appeared to jam the targeting capability of the optical platform."

The video triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, with users divided over its authenticity. Some dismissed the object as a mere "smudge" on the camera lens, while others ardently believed in its extraterrestrial nature.

"Not trying to be a killjoy, but it kinda looks like a smudge on the camera lens," commented one user.

"If the jellyfish is changing temp, then so are these road barriers. It's adjusting the temp scale to surroundings," remarked another.

"Don't think I've ever seen any UAP display a varying thermal signature like that," added a third user.

This isn't the first time Corbell has shared UFO footage allegedly captured over military bases. In the past, he unveiled sightings of a triangular craft and a "silver orb," fueling the ongoing fascination and debate surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena.

