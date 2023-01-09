Search icon
Mysterious transparent sea creature with black tiny eyes grabs attention of netizens

A video of the transparent sea creature shows the creature squiggling between the two fingers of a fisherman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Mysterious transparent sea creature with black tiny eyes grabs attention of netizens (photo: Twitter/@TheFigen_)

A video of a transparent sea creature caught by a fisherman has become the talk of the town. The sea creature has tiny legs and its entire body is completely transparent. 

Some netizens are even calling the creature an alien. Though it is still not clear where the sea creature was caught, it has gotten the attention of netizens. The short video was shared by a Twitter user named Figen. The video has so far garnered 18.6 million views in record time. 

On January 7, the user shared the video and wrote, “Transparent sea creature found by fishermen. What kind of fish is this?”. The video captioned, “tell me this is not an alien” shows the tiny transparent creature squiggling between the two fingers of a fisherman. 

The small creature is transparent and has a small transparent head, gelatinous-looking body sack, and legs.

Check out the video below:

Netizens are reacting to the video. One user wrote, "I know a alien when I see one. "I dunno but I reckon it’s gasping for air (water)," wrote another user. "Alien? That's assuming "real" aliens don't look like kittens...," wrote another user. 

