Images and videos of the posters quickly went viral on social media. The Noida Police took notice of the situation and are now investigating

Posters with the message "SORRY BUBU" reportedly appeared on electric poles and walls along the route from Noida to Meerut, drawing widespread attention. The most noticeable ones were located on a foot overbridge near the Botanical Garden Metro Station in Sector 37. This unusual display left many people wondering who was behind it.

Images and videos of the posters quickly went viral on social media. The Noida Police took notice of the situation and are now investigating. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the Sector 39 police station area to find out who is responsible for putting up these strange posters.

Social media users have come up with various theories. Some think it could be a personal apology from one individual to another, possibly a romantic gesture. Others believe the posters may be part of a clever marketing campaign for a brand, movie, or web series. Despite these theories, the true motive and identity behind the posters remain a mystery.

The Noida Police have reminded the public that pasting posters in public spaces without permission is illegal. As a result, they have stated that legal action will be taken against those responsible. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are confident they will soon uncover the truth behind this bizarre incident.