A content creator on Instagram has alleged that Bengaluru-based online shopping app, Myntra, is running a scam. She claimed that "they deliver different brands than the ones originally ordered and even hide the original brands."

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Harshita Bhardwaj Tiwari said that she had ordered a footwear from Myntra. She went on to allege that the site had delivered to her a product from a whole different brand and tried to conceal the brand's name by pasting a fake sticker over it.

The video features her unboxing the order. As she opened it, she took out the footwear and removed the fake sticker pasted over it, which she claimed, was an attempt to hide the original brand's name.

"You order a product from one brand, and they send something entirely different from another brand. The worst part? They’re even trying to hide the original brand", she captioned the clip.

The clip shows her unboxing her footwears, only to discover that it was from a brand called 'Dressberry'. As per Tiwari, she had ordered those from 'Mast and Harbour'.

Meanwhile, the now-viral post has prompted a comment from Myntra itself.

"Dear Customer! Despite our continuous effort to provide a hassle-free experience, an instance like this is not what we had in store for you. To retrieve your account please share your registered email address/contact number & the 21-digit order number via DM so we can swiftly act on your concern. -AS", the company wrote in the comment section.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens quickly flocked to the comment section, with several claiming that the video is fake. However, many others showed support to Tiwari, expressing concerns over the same.

"I feel the video is scammed!" an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Myntra is best , never had a bad experience with delivery, quality etc ever"

A third wrote, "I ordered mango. they sent me fake one. the quality was horrible".