Nearly 2,000 Indians are trapped in cyber scam operations in Myanmar’s Myawaddy after being lured by fake job offers, with authorities working on rescue efforts.

Nearly 2,000 Indians are currently trapped in cyber scam operations in Myawaddy, a region near the Myanmar-Thailand border controlled by local militias. According to The Times of India, many of these individuals were lured by fake job offers and are now being forced to commit online fraud, mainly targeting victims in India and the United States.

Indians Trapped in Online Scam Centres

Reports suggest that several people were deceived by fraudulent job opportunities, believing they were going for legitimate work. However, after reaching Myawaddy, they found themselves trapped in scam centres where they were forced to carry out cyber fraud. Those who refused to cooperate faced threats, violence, and even demands for ransom to secure their release.

While some individuals have been rescued, authorities warn that the actual number of victims could be much higher than currently estimated. The Indian embassy is actively working to evacuate those seeking help, but officials have also warned that people who knowingly participate in these scams will face legal action upon returning to India.

Why Myawaddy Has Become a Cyber Crime Hub

Myawaddy, a region near the Myanmar-Thailand border, has gained a notorious reputation as a cyber crime hub. It is controlled by armed militias, making law enforcement efforts extremely difficult. Many victims of job scams end up trapped in buildings with no way to escape unless they pay large sums of money.

Authorities in various countries are taking action against these scam operations. Thai officials have responded to global pressure by cutting off electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to the areas hosting these fraudulent activities. China has also urged Thailand to take stricter measures against cross-border power networks that help sustain these scam centres.

Rescue Efforts and Challenges

Despite these measures, the problem remains widespread. Officials have identified at least 150 Indians as victims so far, but many others have not come forward, either out of fear or because they are voluntarily working in these scam centres.

On February 18, three Indians managed to escape from one such scam centre in Myawaddy and, with the assistance of the Indian embassy, reached Yangon. They are now being processed for repatriation. However, large-scale rescue efforts remain difficult due to the instability of the region.

Since June 2022, more than 600 Indians have been rescued from scam networks operating in Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand. Authorities are urging job seekers to thoroughly verify employment opportunities in these countries to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.