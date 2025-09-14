'My pookies': Internet can’t get enough of teacher’s Thumak Thumak with students, watch now

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS
VIRAL
In the clip, a teacher can be seen doing the popular dance step before leaving the frame, while her students follow her and move in perfect sync.
A heartwarming video of a teacher dancing to the Thumak Thumak trend with her students has gone viral on the internet.
The video, posted by Karma Doma on Instagram with the caption “My pookies,” has already garnered over 21 million views. The text overlay on the video reads: “If he won’t, my students will.”
Social media users couldn't help but praise all three. Naykaa wrote, ''Only radiant glowing faces here.'' One user said, ''Aur meri teachers mujhe marti thi.'' A third user commented, ''This made our day.'' Another user commented, 'With every passing student, the level of cuteness just kept on increasing.'
