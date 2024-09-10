Twitter
'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

In the latest, more intimate footage, the Princess spends time with her husband, Prince William, and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – at their Norfolk family home in eastern England.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment
Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, on Monday in a video message announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is now focused on “staying cancer-free”.

The 42-year-old future Queen, in a similar video message back in March, revealed her cancer diagnosis, saying she would be stepping back from royal duties to focus on her treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer. In the latest, more intimate footage, the Princess spends time with her husband, Prince William, and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – at their Norfolk family home in eastern England.

“As the summer ends, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” said Kate.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she said in the candid video. The Princes of Wales shared that the past few months reminded her and her husband, heir to the British throne, to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, “which so many of us often take for granted”.

“Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said. The senior royal said she was looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a “few more” public engagements in the coming months when she can.

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.” 

“Everyone’s kindness, empathy, and compassion have been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright,” she concluded. According to Kensington Palace, the video was filmed in Norfolk last month and includes footage of the royal family enjoying time together in the woods and on the beach, playing cards, and having a picnic. Kate Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton are also filmed playing games with the family.

In a departure from the norm, Kate and William can be seen cuddling each other and William kissing his wife on the cheek. According to their palace office, the Princess of Wales is expected to work from home and gradually undertake a few public engagements in the coming months.

Her next major event is expected to be when she joins other royal family members at the annual World War Remembrance Sunday events at the Cenotaph in central London in November.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

