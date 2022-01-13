'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus': Interesting story of Kovid Kapoor

As we enter into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, an IIT Bombay graduate and an Indian travel start-up founder changed his Twitter bio to, "My name is Kovid and I am not a virus." This disclaimer put up by a man named Kovid Kapoor lightened the atmosphere on social media and in no time he became the centre of jokes.

And without being offended or being bogged down by countless jokes, he's been basking in the joy. "Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Future foreign trips are going to be fun!," tweeted Kovid Kapoor.

The Tweet which went viral, triggered a series of jokes, memes, messages and interview requests. People started posting amusing comments on his tweet. It now has garnered around 41K likes. Kovid Kapoor has been having his share of limelight amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this same tweet thread, Kovid Kapoor goes on write that his name actually means scholar or learned and this is mentioned in the Hanuman Chalisa. He also tweets that his name is pronounced as 'कोविद' not 'कोविड'.

Kovid Kapoor then goes on to share another thread. "So! Since the last thread got sooo viral - and I feel like a mini-celeb now - thought I'll share a bunch of funny names related incidents." He tweets, "For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K."

While speaking with a media, the 31-year-old businessman based in Bengaluru admitted that running a travel business through the pandemic has been an 'absolute nightmare'. However, his sense of humour helped keep his mood light.

And that's not all. Another instance of equally amusing incident that took place was when R&B singer Omarion took to social media to make things clear, once and for all. "Hi, everyone. This is Omarion. I am an artiste and not a variant," he is heard saying in the viral video.