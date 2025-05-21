VIRAL
This manager's remark quickly went viral, fuelling the long-standing Hindi vs Kannada debate.
As the debate over the regional languages continues to heat up, a viral video has reignited tensions. A clip, showing a heated exchange between a customer and the manager of the SBI Surya Nagar branch in Anekal Taluk has sparked fresh controversy, after the manager reportedly refused to speak in Kannada and insisted on using Hindi, saying, ''This is India.''
In the clip, the customer is heard saying, ''This is Karnaaka, ma'am, to which the branch manager responded by saying 'This is India. I will not speak Kannada first. My mother tongue is Hindi.''
This manager's remark quickly went viral, fuelling the long-standing Hindi vs Kannada debate.
May 21, 2025
Amid growing backlash, the manager issued a video apology. However, the public outrage prompted swift administrative action. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the manager's remarks and confirmed that the SBI had taken immediate action by transferring her.
Despite the apology and transfer, public anger did not subside. Many people viewed the manager's comments as a direct insult to their regional language. While the manager was heavily criticised for her stance, some people came forward in her support.
''SBI follows Article 343, which recognises only Hindi and English as official languages. Enforcing local language use is not valid. Blaming employees is unfair. The Centre should either revise the language policy or offer basic language training before such postings. Knowing the local language is ideal, but not mandatory,'' a user wrote.
''Kannada should be mandatory in all Software Companies too,'' another user wrote.
''Unacceptable behaviour by SBI manager to refuse to communicate in Kannada in Karnataka in a rude manner,'' another user wrote.
''The person next to her who appears to be an SBI employee and speaking in Kannada. The lady here could have simply acknowledged that she doesn’t know Kannada and redirected the customer’s query to this person who speaks Kannada. Lady’s arrogance is clearly at display here,'' anothet said.
''Hire a translator, solve the problem. Create Jobs, empower the free market. I don't see why everyone has to speak every language., '' anothet commented.
Also read: Scary! Over 70 snakes found hissing inside a toilet tank; bathroom horror goes viral
Kapil Sharma's team member, associate photographer Das Dada passes away; Kiku Sharda pens emotional tribute
Who was Basava Raju? How did brilliant engineering student become 'dreaded' Maoist leader?
'Even if Hera Pheri 3 doesn't happen...': Suniel Shetty makes BIG statement after Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from franchise
Apple issues urgent warning to iPhone users, asks them to turn OFF this feature; check details
Is Bangladesh Army waiting for right moment to stage coup against Muhammad Yunus? Can India remain mute spectator?
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 sets new global viewership records; India vs New Zealand most-watched match in tournament history
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 24811 crore from...; net worth reaches Rs...
'Rishabh Pant's problem can be fixed in 5 minutes': Yograj Singh makes bold claim on LSG skipper’s batting woes in IPL 2025
Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra’s case reminds of former diplomat Madhuri Gupta, honey trapped by ISI 15 years ago
"My mother tongue is Hindi": Bengaluru's SBI manager sparks outrage for refusing to speak Kannada
How to Buy Instagram Followers: A Complete Guide
'Should accept his struggles and walk away': World Cup-winning star delivers strict verdict after MS Dhoni’s disastrous IPL 2025 season
THIS Indian scientist did what Albert Einstein could not, his name is...
Meet IAS officer, who got married at 16, faced domestic violence, attempted suicide, later cracked civil service exam, she is...
Cruise Appliances reports impressive growth in FY25, strengthens regional push across India
Pakistan: 4 children killed, 38 others injured as suicide car bomber strikes in Balochistan
Ratan Tata's TCS gets BIG order from BSNL worth Rs 2903 crore, work relates to...
Who is 'Doctor Death'? Doctor-turned-serial killer infamous for feeding victims to crocodiles arrested by Delhi police
Made in Rs 120 crore, this movie bombed at box office, couldn't even earn half its budget, starred superstar, clashed with Akshay Kumar film, earned Rs...
MI vs DC Mumbai weather report: Who qualifies for IPL 2025 playoffs if Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals gets washed out at Wankhede?
Silent struggles: New survey warns of ‘Quiet Cracking’ trend among employees
Shikhar Dhawan buys super-luxury apartment in Gurugram for a whopping cost of Rs..., it is owned by...
MI vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Viral video: Little girl steals hearts as she recites 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' at Jodhpur Tiranga Yatra, netizens call her 'future flying officer,' watch
BIG relief for ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar in UPSC fraud case, SC grants anticipatory bail
Cheers actor George Wendt dies at 76
Gorakhpur to Patna in just 5 hours with new Vande Bharat Express: Check timings, ticket prices, stoppages here
Scary! Over 70 snakes found hissing inside a toilet tank; bathroom horror goes viral
FIR registered against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore for derogatory comments against PM Modi: Report
Kareena Kapoor once revealed how she had to 'chase' Shahid Kapoor for 2 months before they started dating, says he 'was kind of...'
This film, rejected by Rishi Kapoor, made Mithun Chakraborty 'king of romance', was remade in Tamil with Rajinikanth, Sridevi, made for less than Rs 50 lakh, it earned Rs..
This mysterious drone can hit anywhere inside Pakistan and die by suicide before being traced
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted playing pickleball at RCB team event, fans say, 'Bro already started playing a new sport...'
In a first, two different kinds of trains to soon run on same track, they are...
'Another attempt to divert attention': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticises Centre's global outreach on Operation Sindoor, calls it PM Modi's...
'It's giving Sridevi': Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes debut look in Tarun Tahiliani outfit reminds fans of late superstar's iconic portrait from...
'Wear White for Rohit' trends on social media: Are Rohit Sharma fans planning Virat Kohli-inspired tribute for him? Check here
Amazon's drones can now deliver iPhones, AirTags, AirPods in these cities, not Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, they are...
'I don’t give a f***': Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan bashes 'unprofessional actor' Paresh Rawal after his exit, says 'don’t want to work anymore'
Here's the real reason behind Asim Munir's elevation as Pakistan's Field Marshal
Students of this college see 13% hike in average salary offer, highest package crosses Rs 1-crore mark, not IIT-D, IIT-B, IIM-A, IIM-C, it is...
Who is Amir Hamza? Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder and Hafiz Saeed's close aide hospitalised in Lahore after getting 'critically' injured
Meet Sridevi's rival, only actress who romanced both Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, became top paid superstar, got married to father of two kids, still remained single because..
This actor, who gave 15 back-to-back hits, was soon forgotten despite superstar status, once had to sit on his own luggage because..., his name is..
Chhattisgarh: 26 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bastar
This film, released in 2023, was made in just Rs 3 crores, earned 70 crores, competed with Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, is now being remade in Bollywood as..
Scientists warn 1,000-foot-tall 'mega-tsunami' set to hit parts of US, these 3 regions could be wiped out, they are...
'Tharki buddha': Ram Gopal slammed for sharing Kiara Advani's bikini photo with obscene caption, deletes later
Viral Video: British man sells 'nariyal pani' in London, leaves netizens impressed with his 'desi accent', watch
Meet actor, once bigger superstar than Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, whose career was ruined after 20 back-to-back flop films, he is now..., name is..
MS Dhoni achieves THIS major milestone during CSK vs RR clash, joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list
Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel planning big attack on Iran's nuclear facility soon? New US intelligence report reveals...
Meet woman who became a star with Karan Johar's hit show, has over Rs 2000 crore net worth, wants to live Ratan Tata's life because..., her husband is Shah Rukh Khan's..
Bad news for Pakistan, China as India-US may sign this major deal, agreement to be finalised before...
The Royals director breaks his silence on Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's ‘absent’ chemistry: ' They are both...'
Not Ozempic, Karan Johar lost 20kg weight in 7 months with THIS secret diet
This actor's wife is richer than Bollywood superstars, is heiress to business worth around Rs 77,000 crore, her husband charges Rs 100 crore per film; their net worth is...
Meet women divers who have 'superpower' in their genes, can dive into freezing sea without oxygen support, are known as..., they are from...
UP IAS transfer news: Major administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, 14 IAS, 6 PCS officers transferred overnight due to..., check full list here
RR star Vaibhav Suyavanshi touches MS Dhoni's feet after beating CSK by 6 wickets, heart touching video goes viral, watch
India's friend which has French Rafale, American F-16, Russian MiG-29, now to buy Chinese J-10C fighter jets, the county is...
Donald Trump unveils missile defence system to counter China, Russia, claims it is more expensive, advanced than Israel's Iron Dome, has ability to...
Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, rains with thunderstorms predicted, humidity levels to remain high
Viral video: BTS' Jin meets Tom Cruise, screams ‘he knows us’ on video call with family
Urvashi Rautela says life-saving moment led to her wardrobe mishap at Cannes 2025: 'A 70-year-old woman...'
This Indian-origin CFO broke record for highest salary in 2024, beating Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, his salary is….
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni may visit this Indian neighbouring Muslim country soon, not Pakistan, it is...
Scientists find THIS rare metal which can reshape the world, it is worth Rs..., found in...
Delhi to Meerut in just 45 minutes soon, India's first high-speed regional rail almost ready, set to open by...
Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor looks royal in long pleated skirt, fans say 'reminding us of Sridevi'
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal's Rana Naidu Season 2 locks release date, OTT show to premiere on Netflix on...
Meet UP villager, becomes world's 'richest' person, 'wealthier' than Elon Musk, with bank balance in 36 digits; here's how
Viral Video: 7 years old little girl dances to Punjabi song ‘Main Nachdi’, her adorable moves, cute expressions steal hearts online
'This is not amazon rainforest', netizens awestruck after seeing most beautiful, unique cricket ground in this Indian state
Meet 17-year-old Indian genius, who found flaw in NASA’s website, helped fix security bug, later honoured with 'Hall of Fame', he is from...
Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Meet model, former Miss Haryana, wore viral PM Modi necklace at 2025 Cannes Film Festival
DNA TV Show: Covid-19 cases rising again, 257 cases reported in India
Real reason for Paresh Rawal's exit from Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3 revealed
Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet post CSK vs RR match wins internet, fans call it 'best moment' of IPL 2025
World's richest man Elon Musk to reduce his political spending after heavily backing Donald Trump in 2024
Meet star kid, who worked as AD in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has completed graduation in Los Angeles
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir promoted to Field Marshal rank, only one person has held this position before, he was...
Covid-19, Nipah virus, what makes Kerala first state to report cases of virus in India
Aishwarya Rai reaches France with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for Cannes Film Festival 2025, watch viral video
Sunil Mittal's Airtel teams up with Sundar Pichai's Google, set to offer this service FREE for 6 months
Donald Trump signs ‘Take It Down Act’ championed by First Lady Melania trump, the act criminalises...
THIS Indian state scripts history, becomes first to achieve full literacy, its literacy rate stands at...
Meet the richest person in UK, an Indian, who leads a billion-dollar group, his net worth is Rs...
MS Dhoni doppelganger goes viral during CSK vs RR match, netizen says, 'we see Dhoni duplicate before GTA 6'
Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding: Rs 4,27,8353 to be spent on every guest, guest list includes Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump...
Sara Tendulkar breaks up with this Bollywood star weeks after rumoured romance? Here's what we know
Suniel Shetty felt like 'holy s**t' after Paresh Rawal's 'absolutely shocking' exit from Hera Pheri 3: 'Even Akshay Kumar is...'
Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink launches in Bangladesh: What is it and when will it be available in India?
CSK vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals end their IPL 2025 campaign on positive note, beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
Railway News: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah route to get upgraded with new high-speed trains, not Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, check details
Meet world's richest king with Rs 3.7 lakh crore wealth, owns 17000 properties in one city, 300 cars, 38 private jets, has 4 wives, he is...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani feature in first-ever TIME 100 Philanthropy list, donated Rs...
What was Operation Khukri, Indian Force’s covert operation in Sierra Leone to reclaim 100km jungle trail
Neil Nitin Mukesh breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan joking about him having 'three names': 'There was no...'
IPL 2025 Playoffs: BCCI announces full schedule, venues, and dates of final four games