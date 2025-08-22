Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts

Shared by Manoj Badkar on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 7 lakh views so far.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts
    An auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai has turned his vehicle into a moving karaoke stage and plays Bollywood classics as he moves around the city. A video of him singing the song "Phir Wahi Raat Hai" from the 1979 film "Ghar" has gone viral on the Internet.

    Shared by Manoj Badkar on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 7 lakh views so far. According to the caption of the post, the video was shot in Mumbai's Juhu area around 11 pm on Saturday.

    As can be seen in the video, the auto has huge signboards that read, "Karaoke Autorickshaw," "Please Like, Comment and Share," and even "Google Search." Clearly, this driver knows how to make his content go viral.

    Social media users can't stop praising his talent and passion. "Living his passion by driving a rickshaw because passion can't pay the bills, more power to him," wrote one user. While another wrote, "This is how work and passion are balanced."

     

     

    Others praised his zest for life. "He is not just driving; he is enjoying every moment. This is the way to live," said a user.

    The song Phir Wohi Raat Hai, originally sung by Kishore Kumar, is from the film Ghar starring Vinod Mehra and Rekha.

    As far as this video is concerned, it's fair to say that the auto driver's passion for music and ability to find joy in everyday life has inspired the internet.

    Also read: This Indian king turned Rolls-Royce cars into trash carriers after..., his name was…
