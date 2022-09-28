'My father will be king, better watch out': Prince George's warning to classmate goes viral | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Prince George told some of his classmates to "watch out" because his father will one day be king England during a brawl on the school playground. According to Daily Mail, royal author Katie Nicholl alleges that the 9-year-old royal said, “My dad will be king so you better watch out.” According to The Daily Mirror, the event allegedly happened at Thomas' Battersea, the young royal's old school in south London.

According to the royal experts, Prince George is aware that he will one day rule as a king. Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is being raised by the family to be understanding of the duties he will one day take.

The royal family does not want to overburden the kids with responsibilities, though. Prince George will be the second in succession to the crown after King Charles III, who occupied the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although the exact date of the 9-year-discussion old's regarding his monarch duties is still unknown, it is believed that Kate Middleton and Prince William first spoke with him after George turned 7 years old. The author highlighted that William's goal as a father was to provide his son with a normal family upbringing so that the royalty could continue to be relevant and keep up with current times, according to the book.

At Wimbledon, he was previously spotted making funny faces during a match, and following Queen Elizabeth's burial, he was seen sticking out his tongue at photographers. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, were praised for their finest behaviour at the burial.

At Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Charlotte was seen instructing her brother on royal decorum. Both the state funeral and the committal service for the late queen were attended by the two at Westminster Abbey.

